Hyderabad police ban DJs, firecrackers during religious processions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has banned DJs and firecrackers during all religious processions in the city.

The decision was made after observing an alarming increase in the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during these processions.

Why are DJs, firecrackers banned during religious processions in Hyderabad?

In the notification, the police provided reasons for banning DJs and firecrackers during religious processions.

It was mentioned that the use of DJ systems is harmful to the human body and causes significant noise pollution.

The use of DJ systems during religious processions also increases the chances of uncontrolled behavior by participants, potentially leading to law and order issues, the notification added.

Additionally, the use of firecrackers in procession routes in Hyderabad crowded with hundreds or thousands of people poses a significant danger.

Hyderabad police allow sound systems

Although DJs are banned during religious processions in Hyderabad, sound systems are permitted, but with restrictions on sound decibel limits.

The following are the allowed sound limits based on areas:

Category of Area/Zone Sound limits in dB during day time Sound limits in dB during night time Industrial area 75 70 Commercial area 65 55 Residential area 55 45 Silence zone 50 40

Daytime refers to the period from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while nighttime is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A silence zone is defined as an area comprising no less than 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.

The notification stated, “Violation of the above instructions regarding DJ systems and firecrackers will result in penal action under the provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), Environmental Protection Act, 1986, Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, and Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of Use and Licensing) Rules, 1963.”