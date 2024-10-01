Hyderabad police ban DJs, firecrackers during religious processions

Police provided reasons for banning DJs and firecrackers during religious processions.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st October 2024 2:33 pm IST
AIMIM backs proposal to ban DJs during Hyderabad's religious processions
DJs during Hyderabad's religious processions.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has banned DJs and firecrackers during all religious processions in the city.

The decision was made after observing an alarming increase in the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during these processions.

Why are DJs, firecrackers banned during religious processions in Hyderabad?

In the notification, the police provided reasons for banning DJs and firecrackers during religious processions.

It was mentioned that the use of DJ systems is harmful to the human body and causes significant noise pollution.

The use of DJ systems during religious processions also increases the chances of uncontrolled behavior by participants, potentially leading to law and order issues, the notification added.

Also Read
Videos: Hyderabad police frisk people in Old City

Additionally, the use of firecrackers in procession routes in Hyderabad crowded with hundreds or thousands of people poses a significant danger.

Hyderabad police allow sound systems

Although DJs are banned during religious processions in Hyderabad, sound systems are permitted, but with restrictions on sound decibel limits.

The following are the allowed sound limits based on areas:

Category of Area/ZoneSound limits in dB during day timeSound limits in dB during night time
Industrial area7570
Commercial area6555
Residential area5545
Silence zone5040
  • Daytime refers to the period from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while nighttime is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • A silence zone is defined as an area comprising no less than 100 meters around hospitals, educational institutions, and courts.

The notification stated, “Violation of the above instructions regarding DJ systems and firecrackers will result in penal action under the provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), Environmental Protection Act, 1986, Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, and Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of Use and Licensing) Rules, 1963.”

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st October 2024 2:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button