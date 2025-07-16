Hyderabad: Pakistani entertainment industry continues to reel in shock over the mysterious and heartbreaking death of actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali. With new developments surfacing almost every day, the case is growing more disturbing and tragic.

Humaira, known for her appearance in Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee, was found dead in her flat nearly nine months after she had passed away in October 2024. What’s baffled everyone is how a public figure of her stature went unnoticed for so long.

Now, the latest twist in the investigation has left fans and the nation shaken once again. According to Pakistani media reports, police recently unlocked her mobile devices including phones, iPad, and laptop which were found at her residence. These devices had died three days after her death, and it was only after officers discovered a handwritten password diary that they could access the contents.

What they found was heartbreaking.

Popular anchor Iqrar ul Hassan revealed that 10 WhatsApp messages were found on Humaira’s phone, all sent just hours before she was believed to have died. All ten messages, addressed to different people including her brother, read: “Hello! I want to speak to you.” None of the recipients replied neither at the time nor in the nine months that followed.

Additionally, a voice note she had sent to a close friend, Dureshehwar, in September 2023 also went viral. In the emotional clip, Humaira is heard saying:

“I’m so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I’m so happy tum Makkah me ho. Mere liye bohot saari please… apni cutie si dost/ behen ke liye bohot saari dil se dua karna. For my career, dua me zarur yaad rakhna. Mere liye bohot saari tumhe dua karni hai.”

The tragic irony is that while she was reaching out pleading to be heard her silence went unnoticed for almost a year.

Humaira wasn’t just an actress. She was a theatre artist, painter, sculptor, and a passionate fitness enthusiast, as her Instagram bio said. Her last Instagram post, dated September 30, 2024, featured a carousel of candid photos.

What really happened to Humaira Asghar is still under investigation.