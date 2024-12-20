Raids conducted at famous restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Raids have been conducted at famous restaurants located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
During the raid, a task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana found multiple violations.
Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli
At La Vie En Rose Cafe, located at Indira Nagar, Hyderabad, the team found that windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens. In addition, the team reported that used oil was not being checked for total polar compounds and was suspected to be used beyond the permissible limit.
At the restaurant, some of the raw materials in the store were not labeled.
During the raids at one of the famous restaurants in Hyderabad, Berlin Restaurant and Club, located in Atrium Mall, Gachibowli, the task force team found expired products in the kitchen and store. The dustbins were found open, and unlabelled food items were found in the refrigerator.
Moreover, veg and non-veg food items were found in the same refrigerator at the restaurant.
Violations at Nawabs Restaurant
At Nawabs Restaurant, located at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, rodent excreta were found in the storeroom.
Among other violations, open dustbins were found in the kitchen, raw chicken and mutton in refrigerators were not labeled, and the windows and doors of the kitchen did not have insect screens.
In the past few months, the teams have conducted raids at famous restaurants in various places in Hyderabad, including Gachibowli, and found multiple violations. However, violations are still surfacing at many eateries.