Raids conducted at famous restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Raids have been conducted at famous restaurants located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

During the raid, a task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana found multiple violations.

Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

At La Vie En Rose Cafe, located at Indira Nagar, Hyderabad, the team found that windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens. In addition, the team reported that used oil was not being checked for total polar compounds and was suspected to be used beyond the permissible limit.

At the restaurant, some of the raw materials in the store were not labeled.

𝗟𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗲 𝗘𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗮 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

19.12.2024



* FSSAI license was displayed in a prominent place.



* Pest control records, Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were available.



Windows and doors are not fitted with insect…

During the raids at one of the famous restaurants in Hyderabad, Berlin Restaurant and Club, located in Atrium Mall, Gachibowli, the task force team found expired products in the kitchen and store. The dustbins were found open, and unlabelled food items were found in the refrigerator.

Moreover, veg and non-veg food items were found in the same refrigerator at the restaurant.

𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯, 𝗔𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗹, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

19.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Pest Control Records, Medical records and FoSTaC Training certificates of food handlers were not available.



Expired products were found in…

Violations at Nawabs Restaurant

At Nawabs Restaurant, located at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, rodent excreta were found in the storeroom.

Among other violations, open dustbins were found in the kitchen, raw chicken and mutton in refrigerators were not labeled, and the windows and doors of the kitchen did not have insect screens.

Task Force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 19.12.2024.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗯𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* Water analysis reports, Medical records and FoSTaC Training certificates for food handlers were not available.



Drain inside the…

In the past few months, the teams have conducted raids at famous restaurants in various places in Hyderabad, including Gachibowli, and found multiple violations. However, violations are still surfacing at many eateries.