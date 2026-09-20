Hyderabad schools to get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation 2026

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation in 2026, according to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department.

The Dasara vacation will begin on October 10, and schools are scheduled to reopen on October 23.

Hyderabad schools to conduct exams before Dasara vacation holidays

Before the Dasara break, schools across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will conduct the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 examinations.

The results of the examinations will be announced after the vacation once the evaluation process is completed.

The academic calendar also mentions the schedule for the next major school examinations. SA 2 for Classes I to IX will be conducted from April 9 to 19.

For Class X students, the pre-final examinations will be completed before February 28. The SSC board examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2027.

Government holidays

Apart from the holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts for Dasara vacation, the Telangana government has also announced public holidays during the Dasara period.

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According to the Telangana calendar, October 20 and 21 have been declared holidays for Vijaya Dasami and the day following Vijaya Dasami, respectively.

October 19, the day of Maharnavami, has been declared an optional holiday.