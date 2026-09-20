Hyderabad schools to get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation 2026

Before the Dasara break, schools across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will conduct the SA 1 examinations.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Hyderabad schools to get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation 2026
Hyderabad schools to get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation 2026

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will get 13-day holidays for Dasara vacation in 2026, according to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department.

The Dasara vacation will begin on October 10, and schools are scheduled to reopen on October 23.

Hyderabad schools to conduct exams before Dasara vacation holidays

Before the Dasara break, schools across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will conduct the Summative Assessment (SA) 1 examinations.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The results of the examinations will be announced after the vacation once the evaluation process is completed.

The academic calendar also mentions the schedule for the next major school examinations. SA 2 for Classes I to IX will be conducted from April 9 to 19.

For Class X students, the pre-final examinations will be completed before February 28. The SSC board examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2027.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Government holidays

Apart from the holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts for Dasara vacation, the Telangana government has also announced public holidays during the Dasara period.

According to the Telangana calendar, October 20 and 21 have been declared holidays for Vijaya Dasami and the day following Vijaya Dasami, respectively.

October 19, the day of Maharnavami, has been declared an optional holiday.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button