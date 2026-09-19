Telangana to roll out colourful school uniforms from next year

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 19, ordered the distribution of more colourful school uniforms for the next academic year.

Reddy, who is also the Education Minister, announced this during a review of school supplies. The officials briefed the CM on the completion of the distribution of one set of uniforms to students in government schools, hostels, and residential schools.

The second set would be provided by the end of September. Two sets of uniforms had already been provided to students in KGBVs and Model Schools. The authorities updated the CM on the distribution of notebooks to all students, which had already been completed.

The distribution of plates, glasses, bowls, spoons, cups, carpets, bedsheets, and towels to students across government hostels, residential schools, KGBVs, and Model Schools was also reviewed.

Reddy asked officials to formulate an action plan to ensure that uniforms and other supplies reach students on the first day of the next academic year.

Noting the possibility of a 10 per cent increase in student enrolment, Reddy also asked authorities to prepare plans accordingly for additional intake. He noted that parents expressed satisfaction with the quality of the uniforms and other materials provided this year.