US says all Iran airlines to be shutdown worldwide from Sept 23

Washington: All Iranian airlines will be shut down worldwide from Wednesday, September 23, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday, September 21, as Washington tightens sanctions on Iran’s aviation sector.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said foreign companies that provide fuel, landing services or ticket sales to Iranian airlines could face sanctions and lose access to the US dollar financial system.

“When Iranian airlines land at an airport, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets,” Bessent said.

US targets Iranian airlines

The announcement follows the US Treasury Department’s September 8 decision to sanction 27 Iranian airlines.

Washington accused the carriers of supporting Iran’s government and military activities, including the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

The airlines named in the sanctions include Iran Air Tour, Iran Aseman Airlines, Qeshm Air, Kish Airlines, Sepehran Airlines and Varesh Airlines.

The Treasury also suspended three aviation-related authorisations covering certain overflights and the use of US-origin or US-controlled commercial aircraft on flights to Iran. Aviation safety requests will be reviewed individually.

Foreign companies face sanctions

The US measures also target businesses that continue providing services to sanctioned Iranian airlines.

The restrictions cover aircraft transfers, cargo services and support from general sales agents. Companies that violate the measures could face US financial restrictions.

The sanctions could affect Iranian carriers’ ability to secure essential services at airports outside Iran, potentially disrupting their international operations.