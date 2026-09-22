Indian man in Sharjah found murdered, body cut into nine pieces

Dubai/Udupi: An Indian working in Sharjah for nearly 20 years was found murdered and his remains found in nine pieces inside the boot of his car.

Prakash Kundar from Kundapur in Udupi district, Karnataka, was employed at an agency associated with Sharjah Airport.

The case came to light after his family became concerned over his prolonged absence. His brother, who is in India, sent him a voice message but received a text instead of the usual voice reply. The unusual communication raised suspicion among the family members.

Relatives then contacted Prakash’s workplace. They were informed that he had returned to India, which was false.

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Relatives based in Sharjah subsequently approached police and sought a formal inquiry into the disappearance. During their investigation, police reportedly found Prakash’s car and discovered human remains concealed in its boot. The body had allegedly been dismembered into nine parts, making identification difficult.

To establish the identity of the deceased, police obtained DNA samples from Prakash’s family members. The forensic examination subsequently confirmed that the remains belonged to Prakash, according to the information provided to his relatives.

Sharjah police have been investigating the case since late July and are examining the circumstances that preceded the killing. A significant aspect of the probe is the reported disappearance of Prakash’s wife, Tina Kundar, and their son following the incident.

Police are reportedly examining whether Tina could have played a role in the killing with assistance from another person. The family has also raised questions about her whereabouts and has urged authorities to locate her and establish the circumstances surrounding Prakash’s death.

The motive behind the alleged murder has not been established. Investigators are expected to examine Prakash’s employment, financial dealings, personal relationships and movements before his disappearance as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, relatives are working to bring Prakash’s remains back to India. The family has indicated that it will approach Indian authorities for further assistance and seek a comprehensive investigation once the remains are repatriated.