Indian dentist dies after collapsing at home in Sharjah

Sharjah: A 32-year-old Indian dentist and mother of two died after collapsing at her home in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia area on Monday morning, September 14, according to media reports.

The woman was identified as Dr Afeena Raheem, a native of Pookkulam in Wandoor, Malappuram, Kerala. She had been living in Sharjah with her husband, Yasar T, and their two children, aged three-and-a-half and one-and-a-half.

According to Khaleej Times, Afeena had taken a career break from dentistry to look after her children. Her husband, who works as a teacher, was at work when the incident occurred.

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Gulf News reported that Afeena’s sister-in-law, Ramsheena, was at the house at the time. She had returned to bed after sending her son to school and was later awakened by one of Afeena’s children crying.

Ramsheena found Afeena collapsed in the kitchen and immediately attempted CPR before calling an ambulance, her husband Hakeem told Gulf News.

Afeena was taken to a private hospital but could not be revived.

Hakeem, who lives in Saudi Arabia, travelled to the UAE following the death.

Cause of death not established

The family is awaiting further information on the cause of death. Afeena’s husband told Khaleej Times that she had been in good health and had no known underlying medical condition.

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The family had returned to the UAE from a summer holiday in India on August 19. Her remains will be repatriated to Malappuram after the required formalities are completed.

The family had suffered another loss two years ago when Afeena’s brother died in a road accident in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, according to local reports.

Recent deaths involving Indian expats

Afeena’s death follows other cases involving Indian expatriates who died after suddenly collapsing in the UAE. In June, a 38-year-old Indian man died after collapsing while playing cricket in Dubai. Another Indian expatriate died in Ajman after falling unconscious following a badminton session, according to media reports.