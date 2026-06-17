Indian expat dies after collapsing during cricket match in Dubai

Dubai: A 38-year-old Indian expat from Karnataka died after collapsing during a cricket match in Dubai, according to multiple media reports.

Mohammed Safwan Shanu, a native of Bhatkal, reportedly lost consciousness while playing in a weekend cricket game on Sunday morning, June 14. Fellow players immediately attended to him and arranged emergency medical assistance. He was taken to hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The sudden incident shocked relatives, friends and members of the Bhatkal expatriate community, many of whom said he had appeared healthy in the days leading up to his death.

Safwan had been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for nearly 15 years. After spending several years working in the private sector, he went on to establish his own business in Dubai.

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Known for his active involvement in community activities, Safwan was a familiar figure among Bhatkal residents living in the UAE. Friends and acquaintances remembered him as a well-regarded member of the community who maintained strong personal relationships and was always willing to support others.

His death prompted tributes from across the UAE and India, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of a person widely respected within expat circles.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai on Monday, June 15, to pay their final respects. His parents travelled from India to attend the funeral and join family members during the final rites.

▪️صلاة الجنازة

دبي بعد صلاة العصر

الاثنين 15/6/2026 م

29 " ذو الحجة " 1447 هـ

جنازة [ محمد صفوان محمد ] يرحمه الله

بمسجد مقبرة القصيص — خدمة جنائز الإمارات (@Janaza_uae) June 15, 2026

Safwan is survived by his wife, three sons and a four-month-old daughter.

His sudden passing has left family, friends and the wider Bhatkal community mourning the loss of a man remembered for his community spirit, generosity and lasting connections with those around him.