Remains of 2 Indians killed in Oman vessel attack repatriated

The mortal remains of two Indian seafarers killed in the attack on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Wednesday, June 17.

In a post on X, the embassy said the remains of Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya had been returned to India and conveyed condolences to their families.

The mortal remains of Mr. Aditya Sharma and Mr. Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India. Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time.@MEAIndia @SecretaryCPVOIA… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 17, 2026

Three Indians killed

The vessel came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, June 10, after which three Indian crew members were reported missing. Their deaths were confirmed the following day.

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet, was from Himachal Pradesh, while engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya was from Uttar Pradesh. The third victim, chief engineer Suresh Patnaala, was from Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued following the attack.

Also Read All three missing Indians dead after US strike on ship off Oman

India’s response

India subsequently lodged a formal protest with the United States and summoned US envoy Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in New Delhi, over the strike.

On Tuesday, June 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over maritime security while addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit. He said all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear.

Modi made the remarks a day before his scheduled bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

US position

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said the vessel was targeted while transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman, alleging that it had failed to comply with instructions from American forces.

The incident heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers operating in the Gulf region.

With inputs from PTI