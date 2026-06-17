Remains of 2 Indians killed in Oman vessel attack repatriated

Victims were among three Indians reported missing after strike.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Two Indian men, one smiling and the other thoughtful, in a casual setting.
Aditya Sharma (right) and Shivanand Chaurasiya, two Indian seafarers killed in the MT Settebello attack. Photo: @FSUIINDIA/X

The mortal remains of two Indian seafarers killed in the attack on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Wednesday, June 17.

In a post on X, the embassy said the remains of Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya had been returned to India and conveyed condolences to their families.

Three Indians killed

The vessel came under attack in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, June 10, after which three Indian crew members were reported missing. Their deaths were confirmed the following day.

Subhan Bakery

According to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI), Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet, was from Himachal Pradesh, while engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya was from Uttar Pradesh. The third victim, chief engineer Suresh Patnaala, was from Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued following the attack.

India’s response

India subsequently lodged a formal protest with the United States and summoned US envoy Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in New Delhi, over the strike.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

On Tuesday, June 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over maritime security while addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit. He said all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear.

Modi made the remarks a day before his scheduled bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.

US position

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said the vessel was targeted while transporting Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman, alleging that it had failed to comply with instructions from American forces.

Lord's Engineering College

The incident heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers operating in the Gulf region.

With inputs from PTI

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button