Telugu among 3 Indian sailors killed in US strike off Oman coast

Suresh was looking forward to celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary on June 24, his grieving widow Bhargavi said.

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Visakhapatnam/New Delhi: A 44-year-old marine engineer from Visakhapatnam was among the three Indian crew members killed in a US military strike on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, family members and Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials said on Thursday, June 11.

Andhra Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth confirmed that Chief Engineer Suresh Patnaala was among the three deceased crew members on board the merchant vessel.

Suresh was looking forward to celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary on June 24, his grieving widow Bhargavi said.

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The US Central Command has acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel violated the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

“We were four; now we have become three,” Suresh’s widow Bhargavi told PTI, describing the impact of the tragedy on the family.

She said their two sons, aged 13 and 10, have been inconsolable since learning about their father’s death.

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According to the family, Suresh had already received his relieving letter and was awaiting a replacement before returning home after nearly five months at sea.

She described marine engineering as not merely a profession but Suresh’s passion.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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