Third ship carrying Indians catches fire off Oman coast

A ship carrying seafarers from India caught fire off the coast of Oman on Thursday, June 11, becoming the third vessel linked to Indian crew members to be involved in a maritime incident in the region within four days.

The vessel, MT Jalveer, was operating near the Shinas offshore anchorage area in northern Oman when a fire reportedly broke out in the engine room and funnel. Visuals circulating online showed dense smoke rising from the ship.

According to reports, the tanker had 20 crew members on board when the incident occurred. The Oman Coast Guard dispatched a rescue boat several hours later to assist those aboard the vessel.

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Subsequent updates indicated that all crew members had been accounted for and were safe. Authorities continue to monitor the situation while investigations into the cause of the fire remain under way.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was in touch with Omani authorities and was following developments closely.

“We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details,” the embassy said.

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026

No casualties or injuries had been officially reported at the time of publication.

The fire comes amid growing security concerns in Gulf waters, where commercial vessels have faced a series of disruptions in recent days.

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On June 8, MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was struck during a US military operation in regional waters. Omani authorities rescued all crew members and no injuries were reported.

The following day, June 9, vessel MT Settebello was involved in another incident. Twenty-one Indian sailors were rescued, while three crew members — Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya and Patnala Suresh — lost their lives.