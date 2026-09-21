Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down when it comes to their popularity in India. From gripping storylines and chart-topping OSTs to stars who have become household names, Pakistani shows continue to find a massive audience across the border.

And now, one Pakistani drama has achieved a milestone that is hard to ignore. A whopping 2 billion views from India alone!

Yes, you read that right.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu creates history in India

The Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan starrer Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has crossed 2 billion views from India alone on YouTube, according to data being shared by Pakistani portals and social media pages.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu crosses 3.35 billion views

The drama has already emerged as a massive digital blockbuster globally. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has crossed 3.35 billion cumulative views on YouTube, with more than 2 billion of those views reportedly coming from India.

The massive numbers once again highlight the growing popularity of Pakistani television content among Indian audiences, particularly the shows featuring popular stars such as Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan.

The reported India viewership is also an indication of how Pakistani stars are finding a strong fan base among Indian viewers despite the limited availability of Pakistani entertainment content in the country.

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, in particular, have a huge following among Indian drama lovers, with their previous projects also receiving considerable attention online.

About the Pakistani drama

The drama premiered in late 2025 and concluded its 34-episode run in March 2026. It revolves around Kamyar, played by Bilal Abbas Khan, and Dr. Ayra, portrayed by Hania Aamir.

The romantic drama quickly became a talking point among viewers, with its storyline, performances and chemistry between the lead pair helping it attract audiences across Pakistan, India and several other countries.

The series was directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib under the banner Six Sigma Plus.