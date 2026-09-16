Hania Aamir’s latest hit Pakistani drama enters 3 billion club

Islamabad: Hania Aamir has once again entered the 3-billion-view club! The Pakistani actress, who enjoys a huge fan following in India as well, has added another massive digital milestone to her list of achievements.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu hits 3 billion views

Hania Aamir’s blockbuster drama “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu,” co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan, has officially crossed 3.35 billion views on YouTube, becoming one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas on the platform.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir (Instagram)

The drama, which premiered in late 2025 and concluded its 34-episode run in March 2026, revolves around Kamyar, played by Bilal Abbas Khan, and Dr. Ayra, portrayed by Hania Aamir. The romantic drama became a major digital success, receiving a massive response from viewers across Pakistan, India and other parts of the world.

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Interestingly, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu had already created history by becoming the first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on Indian YouTube while it was still on air.

Hania Aamir already has another 3-billion-view drama

Hania Aamir is no stranger to this milestone. The actress already has another blockbuster in the 3-billion club, “Mere Humsafar,” which starred her opposite Farhan Saeed.

The 2021 drama has crossed 3.5 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas ever.

With Meri Zindagi Hai Tu now crossing 3.35 billion views, Hania has once again proved her massive popularity among Pakistani drama lovers, including audiences in India.

So, which Hania Aamir drama is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.