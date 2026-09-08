Zanjeerein enters 1 Billion club; List of 35 Pakistani dramas in it

The growing list is yet another example of how Pakistani dramas have managed to build an enormous digital following, with viewers across borders tuning in week after week

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Sajal Aly and Daniyal Zafar
Sajal Aly and Daniyal Zafar (Instagram)

Islamabad: One billion views is no longer a milestone. It is almost becoming a rite of passage for Pakistani dramas! From Tere Bin to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani serials have been breaking digital records and winning audiences far beyond Pakistan. Now, another popular drama has joined the prestigious club, and this one is currently making waves among Indian viewers too.

Zanjeerein enters 1 billion views club

The popular Pakistani drama Zanjeerain, which airs on HUM TV, has officially crossed the 1 billion cumulative views mark on YouTube, becoming the latest Pakistani serial to achieve the massive digital milestone. The drama crossed the mark in August 2026 and has since climbed to over 1.3 billion views.

Premiered on April 29, 2026, Zanjeerain is written by acclaimed screenwriter Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri. The gripping tribal saga has completed 36 episodes, with its second-last episode scheduled to air on September 9 ahead of its 37-episode conclusion.

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The show has emerged as one of the biggest television hits of the year, reportedly recording a TRP of 17.7, while its massive YouTube numbers have further cemented its popularity among audiences.

The drama features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sajal Aly as Rabiya, Danyal Zafar as Sar Buland Khan and Ahsan Khan as Sherdil. The cast also includes Ameer Gilani, Sahar Hashmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Samiya Mumtaz, Usman Javed and Momal Sheikh.

With Zanjeerain joining the billion-view club, the list of Pakistani dramas crossing this massive digital milestone has now grown to 35.

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Pakistani Dramas in 1 Billion Club – Updated List

  1. Tere Bin – 5.0 Billion+ views
  2. Sher – 4 Billion+ views
  3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3.5 Billion+ views
  4. Mere Humsafar – 3.5 Billion views
  5. Jaan Nisar – 3.2 Billion+ views
  6. Ishq Murshid – 3 Billion views
  7. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 2.4 Billion+ views
  8. Kaffara – 2 Billion+ views
  9. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion views
  10. Maayire – 1.8 Billion views
  11. Siyaani – 1.7 Billion+ views
  12. Rahe Junoon – 1.60 Billion+ views
  13. Rang Mahal – 1.5 Billion+ views
  14. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion views
  15. Man Mast Malang – 1.2 Billion views
  16. Deewangi – 1.2 Billion views
  17. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion+ views
  18. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion+ views
  19. Iqtidar – 1 Billion+ views
  20. Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion+ views
  21. Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion+ views
  22. Suno Chanda (Season 1) – 1 Billion+ views
  23. Sanwal Yaar Piya – 1 Billion+ views
  24. Ehd-e-Wafa – 1 Billion+ views
  25. Sun Mere Dil – 1 Billion+ views
  26. Mere Humnasheen – 1 Billion+ views
  27. Fairy Tale – 1 Billion+ views
  28. Ghulam Badshah Sundri – 1 Billion+ views
  29. Mere Paas Tum Ho – 1 Billion views
  30. Parizad – 1 Billion views
  31. Shadai – 1 Billion views
  32. Fasiq – 1 Billion views
  33. Ehraam-e-junoon – 1 Billion views
  34. Shadai – 1 Billion views
  35. Zanjeerein – 1 Billion views

The growing list is yet another example of how Pakistani dramas have managed to build an enormous digital following, with viewers across borders tuning in week after week.

Which are your favourite Pakistani dramas from the above list? Comment below!

Note: The view counts mentioned above are dynamic and continue to change as these dramas gain more views. The figures listed are based on the numbers available at the time of filing this report.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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