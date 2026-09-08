Islamabad: One billion views is no longer a milestone. It is almost becoming a rite of passage for Pakistani dramas! From Tere Bin to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani serials have been breaking digital records and winning audiences far beyond Pakistan. Now, another popular drama has joined the prestigious club, and this one is currently making waves among Indian viewers too.

Zanjeerein enters 1 billion views club

The popular Pakistani drama Zanjeerain, which airs on HUM TV, has officially crossed the 1 billion cumulative views mark on YouTube, becoming the latest Pakistani serial to achieve the massive digital milestone. The drama crossed the mark in August 2026 and has since climbed to over 1.3 billion views.

Premiered on April 29, 2026, Zanjeerain is written by acclaimed screenwriter Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri. The gripping tribal saga has completed 36 episodes, with its second-last episode scheduled to air on September 9 ahead of its 37-episode conclusion.

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The show has emerged as one of the biggest television hits of the year, reportedly recording a TRP of 17.7, while its massive YouTube numbers have further cemented its popularity among audiences.

The drama features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sajal Aly as Rabiya, Danyal Zafar as Sar Buland Khan and Ahsan Khan as Sherdil. The cast also includes Ameer Gilani, Sahar Hashmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Samiya Mumtaz, Usman Javed and Momal Sheikh.

With Zanjeerain joining the billion-view club, the list of Pakistani dramas crossing this massive digital milestone has now grown to 35.

Tere Bin – 5.0 Billion+ views Sher – 4 Billion+ views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3.5 Billion+ views Mere Humsafar – 3.5 Billion views Jaan Nisar – 3.2 Billion+ views Ishq Murshid – 3 Billion views Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 2.4 Billion+ views Kaffara – 2 Billion+ views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion views Maayire – 1.8 Billion views Siyaani – 1.7 Billion+ views Rahe Junoon – 1.60 Billion+ views Rang Mahal – 1.5 Billion+ views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion views Man Mast Malang – 1.2 Billion views Deewangi – 1.2 Billion views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion+ views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion+ views Iqtidar – 1 Billion+ views Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion+ views Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion+ views Suno Chanda (Season 1) – 1 Billion+ views Sanwal Yaar Piya – 1 Billion+ views Ehd-e-Wafa – 1 Billion+ views Sun Mere Dil – 1 Billion+ views Mere Humnasheen – 1 Billion+ views Fairy Tale – 1 Billion+ views Ghulam Badshah Sundri – 1 Billion+ views Mere Paas Tum Ho – 1 Billion views Parizad – 1 Billion views Shadai – 1 Billion views Fasiq – 1 Billion views Ehraam-e-junoon – 1 Billion views Shadai – 1 Billion views Zanjeerein – 1 Billion views

The growing list is yet another example of how Pakistani dramas have managed to build an enormous digital following, with viewers across borders tuning in week after week.

Which are your favourite Pakistani dramas from the above list? Comment below!

Note: The view counts mentioned above are dynamic and continue to change as these dramas gain more views. The figures listed are based on the numbers available at the time of filing this report.