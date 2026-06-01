Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate not just television screens but also digital platforms across the world. With compelling storylines, memorable characters and powerful performances, these shows have built a massive global fanbase. In recent years, crossing the 1 Billion views milestone on YouTube has become a major achievement, and the exclusive club keeps getting bigger with every passing month.

In the latest development, three more Pakistani dramas have crossed the coveted 1 Billion views mark, taking the total number of shows in the prestigious club to 28. Before this, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and Wahaj Ali-Maya Ali’s Sun Mere Dil had joined the list, with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu becoming one of the fastest dramas to achieve the feat.

3 New Dramas Enter 1 Billion Views Club

1. Ghulam Badshah Sundri

One of the newest entrants to the 1 Billion Views Club is Ghulam Badshah Sundri. The Green TV Entertainment drama premiered in January 2026 and quickly became a fan favourite. Featuring Imran Ashraf, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Hina Afridi in lead roles, the show’s unique storyline and strong performances helped it achieve the remarkable milestone.

2. Fairy Tale

The beloved romantic comedy Fairy Tale has also entered the prestigious club. Starring Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail, the Hum TV drama won hearts with its refreshing story, lovable characters and charming chemistry. Spread across two successful seasons, Fairy Tale remains one of the most popular Pakistani rom-coms in recent years.

3. Mere Humnasheen

Joining the billion-views league is Mere Humnasheen, a Geo TV drama led by Hiba Bukhari and Ahsan Khan. The series followed the inspiring journey of Khajista, a young woman determined to pursue her dreams despite social and family challenges. Its emotional storyline and strong cast resonated with viewers, helping it cross the coveted milestone.

With these latest additions, the 1 Billion Views Club now boasts 27 Pakistani dramas, highlighting the ever-growing popularity of the country’s entertainment industry.

Tere Bin – 5.0 Billion+ views Jaan Nisar – 3.2 Billion+ views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3.1 Billion+ views Sher – 2.3 Billion+ views Kaffara – 2 Billion+ views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion views Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 1.80 Billion+ views Maayire – 1.77 Billion views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion views Rahe Junoon – 1.60 Billion+ views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion views Man Mast Malang – 1.20 Billion views Deewangi – 1.20 Billion views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion+ views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion+ views Iqtidar – 1 Billion+ views Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion+ views Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion+ views Suno Chanda (Season 1) – 1 Billion+ views Sanwal Yaar Piya – 1 Billion+ views Ehd-e-Wafa – 1 Billion+ views Sun Mere Dil – 1 Billion+ views Mere Humnasheen – 1 Billion+ views Fairy Tale – 1 Billion+ views Ghulam Badshah Sundri – 1 Billion+ views

Which Pakistani drama from the list is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.