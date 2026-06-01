3 new entries: Full list of 28 Pakistani dramas in 1 Billion views club

In the latest development, three more Pakistani dramas have crossed the coveted 1 Billion views mark, taking the total number of shows in the prestigious club to 28

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:18 pm IST
Pakistani dramas in 1 Billion views club
Pakistani dramas in 1 Billion views club (Modified using AI)

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate not just television screens but also digital platforms across the world. With compelling storylines, memorable characters and powerful performances, these shows have built a massive global fanbase. In recent years, crossing the 1 Billion views milestone on YouTube has become a major achievement, and the exclusive club keeps getting bigger with every passing month.

In the latest development, three more Pakistani dramas have crossed the coveted 1 Billion views mark, taking the total number of shows in the prestigious club to 28. Before this, Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and Wahaj Ali-Maya Ali’s Sun Mere Dil had joined the list, with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu becoming one of the fastest dramas to achieve the feat.

3 New Dramas Enter 1 Billion Views Club

1. Ghulam Badshah Sundri

A detailed scene from a dramatic action sequence featuring intense expressions and guns, highlighting a t.

One of the newest entrants to the 1 Billion Views Club is Ghulam Badshah Sundri. The Green TV Entertainment drama premiered in January 2026 and quickly became a fan favourite. Featuring Imran Ashraf, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and Hina Afridi in lead roles, the show’s unique storyline and strong performances helped it achieve the remarkable milestone.

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2. Fairy Tale

Two young actors in formal attire promoting Fairy Tale Hits with 1.3 billion YouTube views.

The beloved romantic comedy Fairy Tale has also entered the prestigious club. Starring Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail, the Hum TV drama won hearts with its refreshing story, lovable characters and charming chemistry. Spread across two successful seasons, Fairy Tale remains one of the most popular Pakistani rom-coms in recent years.

3. Mere Humnasheen

The Siasat Daily features the cast of Mere Humnasheen, celebrating reaching 1 billion views on entertainm.

Joining the billion-views league is Mere Humnasheen, a Geo TV drama led by Hiba Bukhari and Ahsan Khan. The series followed the inspiring journey of Khajista, a young woman determined to pursue her dreams despite social and family challenges. Its emotional storyline and strong cast resonated with viewers, helping it cross the coveted milestone.

Pakistani Dramas in 1 Billion Club – Updated List

With these latest additions, the 1 Billion Views Club now boasts 27 Pakistani dramas, highlighting the ever-growing popularity of the country’s entertainment industry.

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  1. Tere Bin – 5.0 Billion+ views
  2. Jaan Nisar – 3.2 Billion+ views
  3. Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3.1 Billion+ views
  4. Sher – 2.3 Billion+ views
  5. Kaffara – 2 Billion+ views
  6. Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion views
  7. Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion views
  8. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion views
  9. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – 1.80 Billion+ views
  10. Maayire – 1.77 Billion views
  11. Siyaani – 1.72 Billion views
  12. Rahe Junoon – 1.60 Billion+ views
  13. Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion views
  14. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion views
  15. Man Mast Malang – 1.20 Billion views
  16. Deewangi – 1.20 Billion views
  17. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion+ views
  18. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion+ views
  19. Iqtidar – 1 Billion+ views
  20. Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion+ views
  21. Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion+ views
  22. Suno Chanda (Season 1) – 1 Billion+ views
  23. Sanwal Yaar Piya – 1 Billion+ views
  24. Ehd-e-Wafa – 1 Billion+ views
  25. Sun Mere Dil – 1 Billion+ views
  26. Mere Humnasheen – 1 Billion+ views
  27. Fairy Tale – 1 Billion+ views
  28. Ghulam Badshah Sundri – 1 Billion+ views

Which Pakistani drama from the list is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 5:18 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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