Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to rule the digital space, pulling massive audiences across the globe, especially among Urdu and Hindi-speaking viewers. These days, hitting 1 billion views on YouTube has almost become the benchmark for declaring a drama a blockbuster and actors, producers, and writers are leaving no stone unturned to achieve it.

Now, in the second half of 2025, the prestigious 1 Billion Views Club has welcomed a new member, Sher, starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan.

Danish Taimoor’s Sher hits 1 Billion views

With this milestone, Danish Taimoor becomes the only Pakistani actor to have 5 dramas crossing the one-billion mark during their original run including Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Jaan Nisar and Deewangi. Earlier this year, Mann Mast Malang joined the list despite heavy bans in India.

And now, Sher, an ARY Digital drama written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish has made it to the elite club after 25 episodes, with the 26th set to drop soon.

Danish plays Sher Zaman in the drama, while Sarah Khan essays Dr. Fajar.

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views Mann Mast Malang – 1 Billion Views Sher – 1 Billion views

Despite bans on Pakistani drama channels in India, these stories continue to break borders and win millions of hearts through alternative YouTube uploads.

