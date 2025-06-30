Hyderabad: Looks like the Pakistani entertainment industry has no plans to slow down as its dramas continue to dominate viewership across Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences. In today’s digital era, hitting 1 Billion views has become the new benchmark of success and only a few stars in Lollywood can boast of this feat.

Danish Taimoor’s Pakistani dramas in 1 Billion club

One such name is Danish Taimoor, who has now solidified his position as a true digital sensation. Not with one, not two, but three blockbuster dramas to his name in the Billion Views Club!

Jaan Nisar – 3 Billion Views and counting

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 2.5 Billion Views and counting

Mann Mast Malang – 1 Billion Views and counting

Mann Mast Malang hits 1 Billion

His latest drama, Mann Mast Malang, has officially crossed 1 Billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas of 2025. Written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Ali Faizan, the hit serial stars Danish Taimoor alongside Sahar Hashmi and Saba Hamid in key roles.

The drama has gained immense popularity not just in Pakistan but also among audiences in India, Bangladesh, and other parts of the Subcontinent.

With 54 episodes already aired, the drama is now inching toward its grand finale. The second last episode (Ep 55) is set to stream on June 28, followed by the final episode (Ep 56) on June 29.

More about Danish Taimoor

From starting his career back in 2005 with Do Saal Baad and Dracula, Danish Taimoor has come a long way. With hit dramas like Rehaai, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi, Ishq Hai, and now Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Jaan Nisar, he has proven that he’s here not just to stay, but to rule!

Which of his dramas is your all-time favorite? Comment below and let us know!