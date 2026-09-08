Saharanpur mosque demolition: 200-yr-old well discovered at site

Lucknow: A fresh political controversy erupted on Tuesday, September 8, a day after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team examined a nearly 20-foot-deep well discovered during debris removal at the site where a mosque was demolished inside the Saharanpur Collectorate premises.

The inspection was carried out on Monday, September 7, to ascertain the age, nature and possible historical significance of the structure, which was discovered beneath the debris at the site on Sunday, September 6.

ASI Assistant Archaeological Officer Manoj Kumar Yadav, who arrived in Saharanpur from Lucknow to examine the structure, inspected the site and stated that the materials visible at the location were part of the effort to establish its historical character.

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According to Yadav, the structure appears to resemble architectural features associated with the late-medieval period in the North and Central Ganga Valley. The well has been constructed using Lakhauri bricks and lime-surki, materials that were commonly used in structures from earlier periods.

Based on the bricks, construction pattern and techniques observed at the site, officials have estimated that the structure could be around 200 to 250 years old.

However, Yadav said that a definitive assessment would require further examination, as debris inside the structure has prevented complete verification and clear historical evidence is still being investigated.

The discovery has also led to speculation over whether the structure could have any connection with the Shahjahan period or whether it may have formed part of a temple or another religious site in the past. However, Yadav cautioned against arriving at such historical conclusions without adequate archaeological evidence and said that the available material would need to be examined before establishing the exact history of the structure.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, speaking to reporters, said: “We will maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Since the matter is before the court, it would not be appropriate to comment on it. The courts always keep options open. We are committed to maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh.”

Minister Narendra Kashyap said the Samajwadi Party should take note of the discovery of the well at the location where the mosque had stood and consider the circumstances surrounding the structure before questioning the demolition.

Speaking to IANS, Kashyap said, “Akhilesh Yadav should also look at the situation after the mosque was demolished. A well was found at the site where the mosque had been built. Wells have historically been one of the oldest ways of providing water to people. The well was filled in, and the mosque was built over it, and the mosque was constructed forcibly. Its demolition, carried out by following due legal procedure, should now not be questioned by Akhilesh Yadav.”

Kashyap further maintained that the demolition was carried out in accordance with the legal process and argued that the discovery of the well provided additional context to the dispute over the site. He said the matter should not be viewed separately from the legal proceedings that preceded the demolition.

Minister O.P. Rajbhar also reacted to the discovery and said the developments at the site were revealing further details.

“It has now been confirmed that the mosque was demolished following the court’s order. Now, when the well is being inspected, things are being revealed,” he said.