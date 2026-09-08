UP: Akhilesh attacks BJP over Saharanpur mosque demolition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said artificial intelligence (AI) should be used for the benefit of society, medical treatment, agriculture, and weather prediction.

“Jo samaaj mein laaye achhaai, woh hai AI. AI se aaye achhaai (one which brings goodness to society is AI),” Yadav told reporters here. He said AI could help farmers get fair prices for their produce and protect crops through weather predictions.

“AI should be used for good, not for negative politics. Our opposition, who are currently in power and using government money, grains and budgets for various activities, are conspiring and creating videos using AI. If they produce such videos, we will produce them too. We will create songs even better than theirs,” Yadav said.

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Yadav also questioned the need to demolish the mosque in Saharanpur, saying what the need was to raze it within 12 hours when the high court and Supreme Court were there to intervene.

The demolition was a well-planned strategy and conspiracy, he alleged. Later on X, Yadav said the Saharanpur mosque demolition has become a subject of discussion across the world, tarnishing the country’s secular image.

He alleged that the “communal BJP government” in Uttar Pradesh and some “communal” officials were involved in the act and demanded their identities be revealed. He said if the government did not know the names of the alleged perpetrators, his party would help disclose them.

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Yadav said he would write to the President of India against the “malicious criminal act” and appeal for the strictest punitive action.

The SP president alleged that the constitutional system in the state has completely broken down under the BJP government, and said he would appeal to the President to protect the constitutional order.

Yadav said the BJP government has no answer to inflation, no plan to provide employment, has failed to attract investment and made no significant mark on the international stage.

Without naming anyone, Yadav said those not abiding by the law today would do so tomorrow. “Even if any guilty person escapes today, they will not escape tomorrow,” Yadav said in his X post.

The SP will strive to foster brotherhood and ensure respect for all religions in the times ahead, he said. Yadav urged party workers to watch out against BJP’s “communalism,” first through its language and then through its actions.

He also batted for a caste census.

“We also demand a caste census, so that rights and respect are granted according to the population. Reservation was there, reservation is there, and reservation will remain,” the former UP chief minister said.

Yadav said the Kushwaha, Shakya, Maurya and Saini communities constituted a significant portion of the population but their numbers were underreported.

He asserted that they should be properly counted and given rights and respect commensurate with their share of the population. The “tunnel-like” (surangvaadi) mindset of those conspiring against reservation would not be allowed to prevail, he asserted.

Yadav also said that the BJP is “bankrupt” and selling state assets to its own people’s benefit. “Someone is selling major assets, while smaller ones are selling smaller items. Some are selling from Delhi, others from Lucknow. The public is now going to give treatment to these sellers,” he said.

“I would tell the BJP folks that if Maa Ganga calls, don’t go via the Ganga Expressway,” he said, apparently referring to a recent cave-in on the Ganga Expressway in Unnao following heavy rain that created a seven-foot-deep pit.

Yadav said the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance is coming together in a fight for social justice.

“We have decided that a holiday will be announced on the occasion of Emperor Ashoka Jayanti. Work will be done to build a memorial for Babu Jagdev Kushwaha Ji at the riverfront,” he added.