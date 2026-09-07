Grabbed by throat, pulled hair: BRS women MLAs allege police force

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Monday, September 7, accused Telangana Police of manhandling the party’s women legislators during a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, with the party calling it an insult to “the entire women’s community.”

The confrontation broke out after police stopped BRS Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) from entering the Assembly premises in black T-shirts, which the party wore to protest what it called 1,000 days of unfulfilled promises by the Congress government. Police reportedly cited lack of permission for the attire, leading to a scuffle at the gate.

BRS MLA V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and former minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy were among those allegedly manhandled. According to the party, police grabbed the women by the throat, pulled their hair, and allegedly tore Sunitha Laxma Reddy’s saree while she was prevented from proceeding toward the Assembly. She was reportedly left with minor injuries after being trampled underfoot, and broke down in tears while describing the incident to reporters.

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Party leaders said senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) stepped in to shield the women, and that the situation could have turned more serious without his intervention.

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At a press conference held at BRS headquarters, Sabitha said the incident reflected poorly on the state government’s claims of women-centric governance. “This is not just an insult to Sunitha Laxma Reddy garu or Sabitha Indra Reddy; we view this as an insult to the entire women’s community in a civilised society,” she said, questioning the Chief Minister’s talk of empowering women under “Indiramma rule.” She alleged that anyone who raised questions or dissent was being “suppressed, choked, or facing false cases,” and asked whether such conduct had a place in a democracy.

The BRS said it would lodge a formal complaint against the police with the Assembly Speaker and demanded action against the personnel involved. KTR, Harish Rao and other leaders were among those detained by police during the confrontation and later moved to Telangana Bhavan. The party has called for statewide protests over the incident.