Rana Daggubati launches Hyderabad’s first LEGO store

Hyderabad: The City of Pearls has added another exciting destination to its growing list of attractions. Actor Rana Daggubati inaugurated Hyderabad’s first LEGO Certified Store on Saturday, September 19, drawing a large crowd of fans and brick enthusiasts.

Videos from the launch show the Baahubali star arriving amid loud cheers as visitors pulled out their phones to capture the moment. Rana appeared in high spirits while officially opening the store and interacting with those gathered at the venue.

The newly launched outlet by My Brick House offers visitors a wide range of LEGO sets and exclusive builds. The colourful space also celebrates Hyderabad through brick installations inspired by the city’s culture and famous landmarks, adding a local touch to the global toy brand’s experience.

The store is expected to become a popular destination for children, collectors and adult LEGO enthusiasts alike. From detailed display sets to pop-culture collections, it promises something for both first-time builders and longtime fans.

My Brick House operates LEGO Certified Stores across several Indian cities, including Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. Hyderabad has now joined the list with its first dedicated outlet.

Rana’s presence added a starry touch to the inauguration, with glimpses from the event quickly surfacing on social media. Fans were particularly excited to see the actor associated with a launch centred on creativity, imagination and Hyderabad’s identity.