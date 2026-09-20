Trump in ‘deciding mode’ on Iran, warns of ‘very big things’

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, September 20, that he has reached a critical point in deciding how to proceed with the war against Iran, warning that significant developments could follow if Tehran does not alter its approach.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Washington was considering several options, including a negotiated settlement, further economic pressure and military action.

“Very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future,” Trump said, without providing details about his next move.

Trump also left the door open to direct diplomacy with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as world leaders prepare to attend the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, beginning on Monday, September 21.

Asked whether he would meet Pezeshkian, Trump said he would “probably be open” to such a meeting.

The remarks came as Tehran said it had presented Washington with seven conditions for reopening negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Iran outlines conditions for talks

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran had communicated its demands to the US through Qatar and was waiting for a response from Trump.

In an interview with Al Jazeera published on Saturday, September 19, Rezaei said Iran was seeking an end to fighting across all fronts, the release of Iranian assets and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

He also called for an end to hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Rezaei separately said on X that Iran had formally conveyed seven conditions to Washington for starting negotiations. He said Tehran’s position was clear and that Washington would have to accept Iran’s rights and conditions if it wanted to end the conflict.

“We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President [Donald] Trump’s response,” Rezaei said.

۷ شرط ایران برای آغاز هر مذاکره‌ای به دولت آمریکا اعلام شده است. پیام تهران روشن و بدون ابهام است؛ اگر واشنگتن می‌خواهد از مخمصه‌ای که خود ساخته خارج شود و بیش از این در آن گرفتار نشود، راهی جز پذیرش حقوق و شروط ایران ندارد. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) September 19, 2026

He maintained that US threats would not force Tehran to abandon its position and said Iran was prepared for a “decisive war”.

Rezaei added that Tehran was pursuing a new strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end as quickly as possible. He also said Iran’s military assessment indicated that another US strike remained a possibility.

Conflict widens across region

The current war began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks targeting US and Israeli interests in the region.

Washington and Tehran later reached a memorandum of understanding on June 17 that called for a halt to military operations and further negotiations towards a broader settlement. The arrangement subsequently broke down, with both sides accusing each other of failing to meet their commitments.

The Strait of Hormuz has also remained a key point of contention between Washington and Tehran. The US has pressed for the reopening of the vital shipping route, while Iran has accused Washington of failing to honour its commitments, including lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

The dispute has coincided with renewed fighting involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, adding to wider regional tensions.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that it intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh. The Houthis have also claimed attacks against Saudi targets.