Trump faces ‘big decision’ on Iran war as Gulf meeting nears

Washington: United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Thursday, September 17, that he is approaching a critical decision over whether to resume large-scale attacks on Iran as he prepares to meet leaders from six Gulf countries next week to discuss the war and its next phase, according to Axios.

“I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian government] or do I not? It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me,” Trump told Axios in an interview.

Trump is expected to meet leaders or foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on Tuesday, September 22, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The meeting could shape Washington’s approach to the next phase of the conflict, including whether to make another push for diplomacy or intensify military action. Trump said he wants to hear directly from the Gulf countries before deciding on the way forward.

“I want to find out where they are and how they are doing. We have been very protective of them,” he said.

Trump may also meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to New York next week. No meeting has been scheduled, according to an Israeli source cited by Axios. Asked whether he would meet Netanyahu, Trump replied: “I may.”

Trump weighs next phase of Iran war

Trump has said in recent days that he hopes the war will end soon. He told Axios that Iran remains in direct contact with the United States and that Tehran still wants to reach a deal.

Washington’s efforts to resume negotiations with Iran have stalled, while the US has continued its economic and military pressure on Tehran.

Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have ordered US forces in the Middle East to remain at their current levels until the end of the year, according to US officials cited in the report. The deployment is intended to keep the military prepared for a possible return to major combat operations.

The officials said Trump needs to decide on the way forward because the military cannot remain in its current holding pattern indefinitely.

“At some point, you have to decide what is the endgame,” one US official said.

Trump also expressed satisfaction with the US naval blockade, claiming it had prevented Iran from exporting oil.

“Not one ship has gone to Iran since we started. They tried and we blew them up,” he said.

US prepares post-war strategy

As Trump weighs his next move, the White House is also developing a post-war strategy for the Middle East.

The emerging plan calls for a regional effort to contain Iran while expanding the normalisation of relations between Israel and its neighbours. The strategy remains in the early stages of drafting and is intended to guide US policy after the Iran war and through the final two years of Trump’s term.

Two major events are also shaping the administration’s planning: Israel’s October 27 election and the US midterm elections in November.