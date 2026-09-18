US approves USD 24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

Washington: The United States has approved a possible USD 24.3 billion sale of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, the US Department of State announced on Thursday, September 17.

Saudi Arabia has requested 48 F-35 aircraft with conventional take-off and landing capability, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines. The proposed package includes one spare engine and a range of equipment and services covering communications, navigation, electronic warfare, training, maintenance and logistics.

The State Department said the proposed transfer would strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ability to respond to security threats and deepen its military cooperation with Washington.

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“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the department said.

According to the department, the F-35s would improve Saudi Arabia’s homeland defence capabilities and interoperability with US, regional and NATO forces. It also said the aircraft would enhance the kingdom’s air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence capabilities.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region,” the State Department said.

The U.S. Department of State has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their purchase of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter and related equipment. The estimated total cost is $24.3 billion.



This proposed sale will… — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) September 17, 2026

The US government said the potential deal would not adversely affect US defence readiness and would not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be assigned to Saudi Arabia.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines have been identified as the principal contractors. The State Department said it was not currently aware of any offset agreement connected to the proposed sale.

The notification has been sent to the US Congress for review before the potential deal can be finalised.

Saudi Arabia’s long-standing F-35 interest

Riyadh has sought to acquire the advanced fighter aircraft for several years. Saudi Arabia made a direct request for F-35s to President Donald Trump in early 2025.

The Biden administration had also considered supplying the aircraft to Saudi Arabia as part of wider diplomatic efforts involving possible Saudi-Israeli normalisation. Those efforts did not produce an agreement.

Trump later supported the potential sale as Washington moved to strengthen its defence relationship with Riyadh.

The proposed acquisition has attracted particular attention because Israel is currently the only country in the Middle East operating the F-35.

The potential purchase also follows a wider expansion of US-Saudi defence cooperation. In 2025, Washington agreed to a defence package worth nearly USD 142 billion with Riyadh, which the White House described as the largest defence cooperation agreement in US history.

Saudi Arabia has been modernising its armed forces alongside its broader Vision 2030 economic programme.

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Sale comes amid Houthi-Saudi escalation

The proposed F-35 sale comes as Saudi Arabia faces renewed attacks involving Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis exchanged fresh strikes on Thursday. Houthi-controlled television reported Saudi airstrikes in Yemen’s Hajjah province near the Red Sea coast and around Taiz. Saudi Civil Defence said a Yemeni resident was killed by debris from a drone intercepted over Taif.

The Houthis have also claimed to have shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet and released footage purportedly showing wreckage from the aircraft.

The latest escalation has displaced more than 100,000 people, mainly within Yemen, according to the International Organisation for Migration. Others have crossed the Red Sea towards Djibouti.