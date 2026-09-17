Houthi drone debris kills one, injures two in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: A Yemeni resident was killed and two people were injured in Saudi Arabia’s Taif Governorate on Thursday, September 17, after debris from a Houthi drone fell following its interception and destruction, Saudi Civil Defence said.

In a statement posted on X, the Civil Defence shared images showing damage caused by the falling debris.

Also Read Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone near Makkah

The incident injured a Saudi citizen and a Pakistani resident, whose condition was described as critical, according to the statement.

#الدفاع_المدني: سقوط شظايا اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة في محافظة الطائف نتج عنها حالة وفاة وإصابتان وأضرار مادية في عدد من المباني والمركبات. pic.twitter.com/2QltjNAlrF — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 17, 2026

The debris also caused material damage to several buildings and vehicles.

Civil Defence teams responded to the incident and carried out the approved procedures for such cases.

The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident came two days after Saudi authorities issued brief danger alerts for Makkah, Taif and Jeddah on Tuesday, September 15, amid an escalation in Houthi attacks. Later that day, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Makkah before it entered the city’s restricted airspace, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis denied targeting Makkah.

Saudi Arabia asks Oman to seek two-week Yemen truce

On Thursday, a senior source told Al Mayadeen that Riyadh had asked Oman to request a two-week truce from Sanaa to allow discussions on resolving Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The source said Saudi Arabia had also confirmed that an agreement on the humanitarian file would be officially announced during the proposed truce period.