Shah Ghouse, Shadab and other restaurants in Hyderabad get notice

Hyderabad: Shah Ghouse Hotel, Hotel Shadab, and Rameshwaram Café are among the six restaurants in Hyderabad that were served improvement notices during food raids.

On Saturday, September 26, the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) searched 20 establishments across Madhapur, Hitech City and Gachibowli for food safety violations.

Sahibs Barbeque in Hitech City, Viruntha Foods (Ishtaa) and Pakka Local in Hitech City were also served the same.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of 11 restaurants are suspended with an immediate cessation of all operations.

Also Read TG SAFE suspends FSSAI licences of 11 eateries in Hyderabad

In addition, three restaurants – 63 Degrees Modern Regional Buffet in Gachibowli, Minerva Grand in Kondapur and Hotel Avasa in Hitech City – were issued show-cause notices.

Officials found heavy cockroach and rodent infestations, expired and spoiled food articles, improper storage of raw and prepared food, unhygienic kitchens and poor maintenance of drainage systems.

At Al Saba, officials found greasy walls and chimneys, cockroach infestation and an unhygienic washing area. Food handlers were allegedly found chewing gutka, while cigarette butts and gutka packets were found on the premises. Prepared food and raw meat were also stored together in unhygienic refrigerators.