TG SAFE suspends FSSAI licences of 11 eateries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Saturday suspended the FSSAI licences of 11 restaurants in Madhapur, Hitech City and Gachibowli and instructed them to stop business operations immediately in the interest of public health.

The action followed a special enforcement drive by 10 teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, who inspected 20 establishments in the core urban region. Officials found several food safety and hygiene violations, including cockroach and rodent infestations, expired and spoiled food articles, improper storage of raw and prepared food, unhygienic kitchens and poor maintenance of drainage systems.

The establishments whose licences were suspended are Monastery at Hitech City; Priyanka Hospitality Services (Shivani The Restaurant and Bar) and Al Saba Restaurant at Gachibowli; Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant and Sai Ram Mess at Madhapur; Udupi’s Upahar at Gachibowli; Coal Spark Multi Cuisine Restaurant and Kkkonka Food and Beverages Pvt Ltd (Kanchi Cafe) at Hitech City; Antera Kitchen and Bar at Gachibowli; and Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar and Fusion 9/Amnesia Sky Bar at Inorbit Mall, Madhapur.

At Monastery, officials reported cockroach and rodent infestation, fungal contamination of vegetables, spoiled eggs, expired and unlabeled food articles and stale food. Shivani The Restaurant and Bar was found to have a dirty kitchen floor, improper food storage, cockroach infestation, worm-infested food articles and an unhygienic washing area.

At Al Saba, officials found greasy walls and chimneys, cockroach infestation and an unhygienic washing area. Food handlers were allegedly found chewing gutka, while cigarette butts and gutka packets were found on the premises. Prepared food and raw meat were also stored together in unhygienic refrigerators.