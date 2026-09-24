No FSSAI, no hygiene: TG SAFE closes restaurant in Hyderabad

In August, TG SAFE has inspected 208 food and pharmacy establishments and cancelled 30 licences.

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Dirty kitchen utensils and containers in a restaurant kitchen.

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Hyderabad was closed on Thursday, September 24, for food safety violations and operating without a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) closed the Lucky Restaurant in Pragathi Nagar for heavy cockroach infestation and unhygienic conditions.

In addition, inspections were carried out at 15 food establishments and found pest infestation, spoiled and contaminated food items, improper storage and labelling, and inadequate sanitation.

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Subhan Bakery

Sixteen food samples were collected for laboratory analysis and improvement notices were issued to five establishments. Officials said that they have initiated the FSSAI licence suspension of eight restaurants and eateries across Hyderabad, and a show-cause notice to one.

In August, TG SAFE has inspected 208 food and pharmacy establishments and cancelled 30 licences over violations ranging from unhygienic premises to the sale of analogue paneer and substandard medicines.

In one recent drive targeting sweets, khoya, paneer and other dairy products, TG SAFE inspected 46 establishments, suspended the licences of four over serious violations, and seized more than 19 tonnes of material. The state has also banned the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of analogue paneer.

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