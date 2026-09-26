New bus stands to come up at 13 locations across Telangana

Hyderabad: Thirteen places across the state will soon get bus stands, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) said in a statement.

Nagarkurnool, Regonda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Kodangal, Kosgi, Maddur, Kesamudram, Husnabad, Mulugu, Madhira, Nalgonda, and Kothagudem will get new bus stands equipped with shopping complexes, food courts, waiting halls and entertainment zones.

Construction has already begun at Kodangal, Maddur, Kosgi, and Husnabad.

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The statement also stated that the bus stands will generate considerable employment opportunities for rural youth in surrounding villages.

Those interested in setting up their shops can approach the nearby TGSRTC office.

TGSRTC said businesspeople interested in shops or commercial spaces at these bus stands can approach the RTC management directly.