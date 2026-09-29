ACB searches homes of 5 NIMS employees in DA case, finds Rs 7L

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, September 29, conducted searches at the houses of five employees of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) as part of its ongoing investigation into the disproportionate assets (DA) case against Dr Nori Laxmi Bhaskar, Additional Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

During the searches, ACB officials reportedly recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash from Dhanraj, a barber working at NIMS. Officials are also examining land documents and tracing the money trail at all five locations to ascertain whether the assets and financial transactions are linked to the DA case.

The searches are a continuation of the probe launched after the ACB registered the case against Dr Laxmi Bhaskar. The agency had earlier conducted searches at multiple locations connected to her and has been examining her assets, financial transactions and documents to determine whether they are disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Also Read ACB books NIMS official in DA case, searches Hyderabad premises

As part of the extended investigation, the ACB is now verifying the financial dealings and property transactions of persons allegedly connected with the case. Officials are scrutinising land records and other documents seized during Tuesday’s searches, and are expected to examine the source of the Rs 7 lakh recovered from the NIMS employee.

The ACB is also expected to compare the documents and financial records collected from the five premises with the money trail already identified during the investigation. Further details are likely to emerge once the searches and verification of the seized material are complete.