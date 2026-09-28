Not Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Mishra is India’s national crush now

Mumbai: For years, the title of “National Crush” has been closely associated with Rashmika Mandanna. From Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam to her pan-India popularity with Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika has enjoyed a massive fan following across the country.

However, it looks like another name is now grabbing attention online. Tanya Mishra, an actress and model, has suddenly become a talking point on social media, with netizens searching for her name and looking up her pictures.

She is now being referred to by some fans as the “new national crush” though the tag is purely an informal fan label.

Who is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya, 27, has been associated with modelling and entertainment for several years. She participated in the IAWA Miss India 2019 pageant, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up. Her modelling portfolio also includes appearances associated with publications such as Femina, Filmfare and Grazia.

She later ventured into acting and made her film debut with Ghaznavi, where she played the role of Neha. She has also featured in music videos including Nakhro and Tu Mera Ho Jaeyga.

Why is she trending?

Tanya’s glamorous photographs, fashion looks and growing social media presence have brought her fresh attention. Her Instagram account, @tanyaa.mishra, currently has around 1.2 million followers.

While fans are currently flooding social media with compliments and calling her the “new national crush”, Tanya already has years of modelling and entertainment work behind her.

She will next be seen in the romantic track Safar Mohabbat Ka, which could bring even more attention to the rising actress.