Watch: Orry gets teary-eyed on his wedding day, married whom?

Speculation began after Orry shared a video and photos of an invitation featuring details of his pre-wedding festivities and wedding dates

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Orry
Orry (Instagram)

Mumbai: Social media personality Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has once again managed to grab the internet’s attention with what appeared to be his wedding celebrations. However, it now looks like the much-talked-about wedding may have been part of a luxury fashion campaign.

Speculation began after Orry shared a video and photos of an invitation featuring details of his pre-wedding festivities and wedding dates. According to the invitation circulating online, the celebrations began with “Mehfil-e-Sufiyana” on September 26 at 8 pm. The second day featured “Rang-e-Ishq” from 2 pm to 6 pm, followed by “Shaadi Mubarak” at 8 pm.

Adding to the buzz, a video of Orry is now going viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen getting emotional, while the text on the video reads, “Orry getting emotional on his big day.”

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However, there has been no official confirmation that Orry has actually tied the knot.

The developments now appear to be linked to an advertising campaign for luxury fashion brand Twamev, leaving social media users wondering whether the entire wedding setup was a cleverly planned promotional campaign.

One of the guests who was seemingly part of the celebrations also shared a photo of Orry posing in front of a mirror and wrote, “Orry married himself.”

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Whether it was a real wedding, a fashion campaign or simply another one of Orry’s elaborate internet moments, one thing is certain, he knows exactly how to keep the internet talking.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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