HMWSSB launches Rs 550 crore Manjeera water system overhaul

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken up a Rs 550 crore project to modernise the ageing Manjeera drinking water system and address repeated leakages and breakdowns.

The Manjeera transmission network has been serving Hyderabad for nearly five decades. Built with cement pipelines in the early 1970s, the system has become prone to failures.

Bids invited for Manjeera water system revamp

HMWSSB has invited bids for the works. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Under the project, HMWSSB will set up a 232 MLD water treatment plant at Kalabgoor. The works will also include a new intake well, pump house and transmission facilities to connect the plant with Patancheru and other areas of Hyderabad.

A six-million-gallon clear water reservoir, a clear water pumping station and an electrical substation are part of the project.

New pipelines planned

The project includes laying a 24.2-km pipeline with a diameter of 1,700 mm from the Kalabgoor clear water reservoir to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Also Read Rs 3.52 crore alloted for urgent repairs at Manjeera barrage

Another 5.5-km pipeline of the same diameter will connect the ORR with the Patancheru pump house.

The existing network between Patancheru and Hydernagar will also be replaced with 9.8 km of 1,500 mm diameter pipeline.

In addition, HMWSSB plans to lay a 900 mm diameter pipeline between Patancheru and Lingampally.