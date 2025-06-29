Rs 3.52 crore alloted for urgent repairs at Manjeera barrage

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has allocated Rs 3.52 crore for urgent repairs at the Manjeera barrage, along with sanctioning Rs 600 crore for its modernisation.

The Mangeera barrage provides drinking water to Hyderabad. HMWSSB managing director (MD) Ashok Reddy inspected the Manjeera barrage on Saturday, June 28, along with senior water board officials and clarified that the structure Hyderabad faces no threat to its structural integrity and dismissed reports about cracks in the pillars.

Although the gates and ropes are functioning properly, the MD noted damage to the barrage’s apron and leakage in the second gate and directed officials to undertake urgent repairs.

Officials have been asked to make arrangements for greasing, colouring, lighting, etc., from time to time, along with the installation of fencing on both sides of the spillway to prevent human movement.

The Manjeera barrage was built 65 years ago. Its gates undergo annual maintenance. However, recent observations suggest that the gates, ropes and bearings need replacement.

A budget of Rs 3.52 had been finalised last year in May, along with the completion of the tender process and appointment of an agency. Currently, the gate-tightening works have been completed, while other repair activities are still in progress.

The state dam safety authority also recently submitted its assessment report, and it is estimated that the gate replacement works will cause a 45-day interruption in water supply as the reservoir water will have to be released below the minimum drawdown level.