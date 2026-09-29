Speaking as ABVP Karyakarta: Telangana CM Revanth appeals to PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has once again raised eyebrows over his political past. Speaking at an event on Monday, September 28, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not create divisions among people, and said he was making the statement as an ABVP karykarta. The organisation is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Revanth Reddy’s remarks were made at The Conclave in New Delhi, that was organised by Pritidin Media. “To come back to power the fourth time, Modi ji has to win hearts. As an ABVP Karyakarta. This is not a Congress’s concern.

This is country’s concern,” stated the Telangana CM, who is has been leading the Congress in his state from some years. The irony of a Congress CM advicing the PM on winning elections once again has not gone unnoticed.

This is however not the first time that Revanth Reddy has indicated some form of proximity for PM Modi, who at a public event in May Hyderabad suggested to the Telangana CM that his political ambitions would remain unfulfilled unless he aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, Revanth Reddy’s words could also be interpreted as a warning against communal divisions in the country, something that many critics of the BJP-led central government has often been accused of.

It is to be if the Telangana CM’s words will be taken seriously enough in the state Congress, or if it will be water under the bridge as remarks made in passing.