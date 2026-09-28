Hyderabad woman kills husband for misbehaving with daughter

The man suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Crime scene photo showing police tape at a construction site in Hyderabad after a double murder.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman has allegedly killed her husband by attacking him with an axe after he reportedly misbehaved with his daughter in Hyderabad.

The incident took place in Peddi Parmareddy Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Alwal police station. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas. The accused was identified as Ramadevi.

As per reports, after learning about the misbehaviour of her husband, the woman allegedly picked up an axe and attacked him. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

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However, local media reported business loss as the reason behind the murder.

Following the incident, Alwal police reached the spot and began an investigation.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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