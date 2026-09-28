AIMIM makes changes, appoints new general secretary

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the party's joint secretary.

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AIMIM party symbol and President Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM party symbol and President Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Monday, September 28, announced new appointments, indicating a shift in administrative reconstruction.

Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar is the party’s new general secretary. The position was earlier held by Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who passed away in February this year.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the joint secretary and Mohsin Balala is the party treasurer.

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In addition, Abu Talha Amjed will act as an advisor to Samad Bin Abdad for managing party-related matters, said the press release.

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