Has anyone asked about your hijab? BJP corporator to teacher

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator barged into a private school in Hyderabad, alleging a Muslim teacher asked Hindu students to remove rakhis tied around their wrists.

Saroornagar BJP corporator Akula Srivani and her followers entered the principal’s office of Sagarika Integrated High School located in Sri Venkateshwara Colony.

She asked the principal and the concerned Muslim teacher why the students were asked to remove rakhis.

They replied that the rakhis had become dirty and asked the children to remove them.

The Hyderabad Police has booked a suo motu case against Saroornagar BJP corporator Akula Srivani for causing communal tension and issuing threats.



Earlier in the day, the BJP corporator and her followers barged into the principal's office of Sagarika Integrated High School… pic.twitter.com/snYWGNrr31 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 29, 2026

Raksha Bandhan, a festival of brothers and sisters, is celebrated across Telangana. This year, it was observed on August 28.

Sirvani, who goes by the name ‘Lady Singham’ in her personal X account, alleged the children were asked to remove bindis, tikkas, bangles, and other Hindu religious symbols. She further said that the Muslim teacher was reportedly telling the children things against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and India’s GDP growth.

When the Muslim teacher denied the claims, Srivani raised her voice, saying, “You wear your hijab throughout the year. Has anyone opposed or questioned you?”

“Has the school specifically mentioned in their guidelines that children should not wear a bindi, tikka or a religious bangle? If it’s not there, why are you asking students to remove it?” Srivani asked as other teachers tried to defuse the situation.

Saroornagar BJP corporator Akula Srivani and her followers

In her Facebook profile, Srivani urged parents to remain vigilant about what is taught to their children at schools.

“Some teachers, out of anger towards Sanatana Dharma, are teaching children against Narendra Modi, Lord Rama. Such attempts to influence children’s minds from a young age are dangerous. We need to think about where society is heading,” she said.

Earlier, the BJP corporator claimed that Apple’s voice assistant Siri responds to “Assalaamualaikum” but not to “Ram Ram”, “Radhe Radhe” or “Jai Sri Ram”.

She received sharp criticism on X, with many mocking her and asking why she does not raise public issues.

This is not the first time she has been in the news. She has cases registered over alleged remarks targeting the Muslim community.

Case registered against BJP corporator

The Saroornagar police lodged a complaint under Sections 196 (provoking enmity or hatred between religious communities) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Station House Officer (SHO) N Srishylam told Siasat.com that the first information case (FIR) was registered after the police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. “We are still investigating the matter and collecting evidence. Based on the evidence, we will proceed further,” he said.