BJP corporator tests Siri with Assalamualaikum, Ram Ram; mocked

Hyderabad: A post by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Saroornagar, Akula Srivani, claiming that Apple’s voice assistant Siri responds to “Assalaamualaikum” but not to “Ram Ram”, “Radhe Radhe” or “Jai Sri Ram”, has drawn sharp criticism on X, with users mocking her and asking why she does not raise public issues.

In the post, the Saroornagar leader said all four phrases are greetings that deserve equal respect, and urged Apple to fix the gap in an upcoming update. She said she had tested Siri herself.

Ram Ram is a greeting. Radhe Radhe is a greeting. Jai Shri Ram is a greeting. As-salaam alaikum is a greeting.



All four are greetings, and all deserve equal recognition and respect.



Some people claim that the first three are not greetings. The fact is that millions of people… pic.twitter.com/tHNaBlvWGe — Akula Srivani – Lady Singham (@akula_srivani) September 28, 2026

Many of the replies questioned her priorities. One user, JSRBRS, wrote: “People of Saroornagar, look who you elected as your corporator. A brainless public representative who never utters a word about development, education or progress.”

People of Saroornagar, look who you elected as your corporator. A brainless public representative who never utters a word about development, education or progress.@hydcitypolice @TelanganaDGP @SajjanarVC_IPS I request you to take action against this person who is creating… https://t.co/yKea7cF0fG — Srinivas Reddy Jakkireddy (@JSRBRS) September 28, 2026

Another user, Coreena Suares, urged Saroornagar voters not to repeat what she called a mistake.

Saroor Nagar voter don’t repeat this mistake! https://t.co/VDeEIaUnzO — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) September 28, 2026

A user identified as daemons_dragon listed unemployment, poverty, inflation, women’s safety, child abuse, sexual harassment, corruption, pollution, rising crime and road safety, and asked whether Srivani had spoken up on even one of them.

So many serious issues like

Unemployment

Poverty

Inflation

Women’s safety

Child abuse

Sexual harassment

Corruption

Pollution

Rising Crime

Road safety

Happening in India, has she ever spoken up about even one of them? https://t.co/77T3XXwGWd — Rhaenys (@daemons_dragon) September 28, 2026

Others aimed at the argument itself. Abhishek Baxi, who posts as baxiabhishek, wrote that millions also use phrases such as “bol kutte” or “what’s up, bitches” or “mela babu” as greetings, adding that chatbots cannot be tuned for every cultural artefact.

Millions also use 'bol kutte' or 'what's up, bitches' or 'mela babu' as greeting. You can't have chatbots tuned for all cultural artefacts. https://t.co/EYGywPNL4E — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) September 28, 2026

Many replies were sarcastic. One user, watARSHmelon, mockingly asked her to throw the phone into Saroornagar lake and live-stream it, and said her party should ban companies like Foxconn from the state and the country for making “anti-national phones”.

request akka to throw the phone in saroornagar lake!

live stream it pls.



a phone like that does not deserve to be used in the society. her party should ban likes of foxconn from entering the state & country too – they create such anti-national phones! https://t.co/OlgracMtaq — arshGPT (@watARSHmelon) September 28, 2026

Another post tagged Apple and John Ternus and claimed that Apple CEO Tim Cook had “recruited Srivani Akka” and changed Siri to “Srivani”.

Srivani has been in the news before. In May, police registered a case against her at Saroornagar Police Station under Sections 299 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over alleged remarks targeting the Muslim community. An earlier complaint was filed against her at Mirchowk Police Station in March.