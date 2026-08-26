Milad fervour grips Hyderabad as processions roll through Old City

Hyderabad: Milad-un-Nabi processions are being taken out in various parts of Hyderabad, especially the Old City, on Wednesday, August 26.
Meanwhile, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee has made arrangements for the main Milad procession.
Main Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad
The main procession commenced after Zohar prayers from the historic Makkah Masjid and will move through Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alijah and Bibi Bazaar.
The procession will end near Volta Hotel.
Earlier, Hyderabad Police had made it clear that there will be a complete ban on DJs and bike rallies for Milad-un-Nabi, and anyone engaged in them will face strict action.
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar emphasised that the rally must conclude within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that under no circumstances would violations such as minors driving vehicles, triple-riding on bikes, or rash driving with modified silencers be tolerated.
Holiday declared
In view of the Milad-un-Nabi festival, the government declared a holiday for schools, educational institutions and government offices in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.
It may be noted that this year, Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh processions did not coincide, as happened in the last two years.
In 2024 and 2025, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee postponed the Milad-un-Nabi processions in Telangana as the date coincided with Ganesh idol immersions. This year, Milad-un-Nabi falls on August 26, while Ganesh processions in Hyderabad are scheduled for September.