Milad fervour grips Hyderabad as processions roll through Old City

The main procession is expected to commence after Zohar prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Crowd participating in Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad with flags and banners.
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Milad-un-Nabi processions are being taken out in various parts of Hyderabad, especially the Old City, on Wednesday, August 26.

Meanwhile, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee has made arrangements for the main Milad procession.

Main Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

The main procession commenced after Zohar prayers from the historic Makkah Masjid and will move through Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alijah and Bibi Bazaar.

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The procession will end near Volta Hotel.

Earlier, Hyderabad Police had made it clear that there will be a complete ban on DJs and bike rallies for Milad-un-Nabi, and anyone engaged in them will face strict action.

Milad un Nabi celebrations near Charminar.
Milad un Nabi celebrations near Charminar.
Bike rally near Charminar in Old City.
Bike rally near Charminar in Old City.
Milad un Nabi celebrations in Old City
Milad un Nabi celebrations in Old City
Bike rally near Charminar
Bike rally near Charminar
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Old City
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Old City
Security arrangements amid the Milad-un-Nabi procession
Security arrangements amid the Milad-un-Nabi procession
Children wave flags during Milad-un-Nabi procession in front of Char Kaman.
Children wave flags during Milad-un-Nabi procession in front of Char Kaman.
Children wave flags during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad's Old City
Children wave flags during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad’s Old City
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
Milad-un-Nabi processions in Hyderabad
Crowd of people celebrating Milad in Hyderabad during processions in Old City.
Mild un Nabi celebrations at Moosa bowli
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Baragalli Hussaini Alam
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Baragalli Hussaini Alam
Crowd of people celebrating Milad in Hyderabad during processions in Old City.
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Baragalli Hussaini Alam
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Chaderghat
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Chaderghat
Milad processions in Hyderabad with crowds and banners in Old City during religious celebrations.
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Kaladera
Large crowd of people participating in a religious procession in Hyderabad during Milad celebrations.
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Dabeerpura bridge
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Kaladera
Milad un Nabi celebrations at Bazar Ghat
Blood donation camp at held at Aghapura function hall

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar emphasised that the rally must conclude within the stipulated timeframe. He stated that under no circumstances would violations such as minors driving vehicles, triple-riding on bikes, or rash driving with modified silencers be tolerated.

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Holiday declared

In view of the Milad-un-Nabi festival, the government declared a holiday for schools, educational institutions and government offices in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

It may be noted that this year, Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh processions did not coincide, as happened in the last two years.

In 2024 and 2025, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee postponed the Milad-un-Nabi processions in Telangana as the date coincided with Ganesh idol immersions. This year, Milad-un-Nabi falls on August 26, while Ganesh processions in Hyderabad are scheduled for September.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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