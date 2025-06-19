US begins student visa processing; Hyderabad consultancies give advice

Hyderabad: The US State Department has begun the processing of student visa applications. Following this, consultancies in Hyderabad have offered advice to students applying for US visas.

Though the US began processing, it mandated applicants to grant access to their public social media profiles for review.

Interviews were halted last month

Last month, the US halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students hoping to study in the country.

The decision was taken to prepare for expanded screening of applicants’ social media activity. In view of this, many consultancies in Hyderabad and other cities have started advising students aspiring to study abroad, including in the US.

The Trump administration previously stepped up scrutiny of all visa applicants, introducing reviews of their social media accounts. The policy continued during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Hyderabad consultancies’ advice for US student visa applicants

Speaking to Siasat.com on condition of anonymity, various overseas education consultancies said they have started suggesting students be extra cautious about their online activities.

“We are urging them not to post or comment on content on social media that is not aligned with US government policy, especially regarding Palestine and Iran,” a study abroad counselor said.

Meanwhile, the US authorities made it clear that they will evaluate posts and activities on social media to check for anti-US government sentiment.

They will also check whether content posted on social media is against American people, institutions, culture, or founding principles.

Further they declared that applications of those who refuse to make their social media accounts public will be rejected.

In view of the scrutiny, Hyderabad consultancies started giving suggestions to US visa applicants about online activities and even students have started avoiding expressing views on social media.