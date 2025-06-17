Hyderabad students struggle to secure jobs in US, face risk of deportation

Hyderabad: Several students from Hyderabad are struggling to find jobs in the US after completing their education, putting them at risk of deportation.

Many Indian students have already received notices from US authorities to prove their employment status.

Allowed unemployment period in OPT

As per the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, international students, including those from Hyderabad, are allowed to work in America after completing their course for a period of one year.

This period can be extended for an additional two years if the student is from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field.

However, during the first 12 months of OPT, students cannot remain unemployed for more than 90 days, and they must update their employment details in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Those who fail to update their status risk deportation by US authorities.

Hyderabad students find it difficult to get jobs in the US

Since all OPT jobs must be directly related to the student’s major area of study, students from Indian cities, including Hyderabad, need to submit a letter from their employer, proof of payroll, and other relevant documents.

Also Read Flats in Hyderabad vs stocks – Couple reveals real estate mistake

A student from Hyderabad, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that although jobs are available in the US, they are struggling to find employment in their major area of study.

He said that several students from various cities in India and other countries are also facing a similar situation.

These students either need to find a job within the 90-day limit or return to their home countries. If they choose not to report in SEVIS, they would become illegal and risk deportation.