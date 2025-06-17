Flats in Hyderabad vs stocks – Couple reveals real estate mistake

Hyderabad: An NRI couple shared their real estate regret on social media which reigniting the debate over whether buying flats in Hyderabad or investing in stocks is the better financial choice.

Although the debate is not new, the post highlights how NRI investments in real estate are impacted by currency fluctuations.

NRI couple’s investment

In a post shared on social media, it is revealed that an NRI couple invested in a flat in Hyderabad back in 2010. They believed that they were making a smart real estate decision.

Fast forward fifteen years, and their investment barely grew. It gave a return of just around 0.5 percent annualized gain.

Adjusted for inflation and currency depreciation, their choice to buy property in Hyderabad instead of investing in stocks cost them over huge in potential returns.

High cost of choosing flats in Hyderabad over stocks

The couple purchased a 3BHK apartment in Nanakramguda’s Mantri Celestia complex for Rs 64 lakh. Over nine years, their total payments, including woodwork, added up to Rs 64.34 lakh.

They finally took possession in 2019 and sold the flat in 2024 for Rs 90 lakh.

On the surface, it seemed like a decent return. After taxes and fees, they netted Rs 84.9 lakh from the sale and earned Rs 7.2 lakh in rental income over five years—a 45 percent gain in rupee terms. However, when converted to dollars, the picture turned grim.

In 2010, the exchange rate was Rs 45 per dollar. By 2024, the rupee had weakened to Rs 85 per dollar.

Their initial investment of USD 111,740 only grew to around USD 120,000. It translate to at most an USD 8,500 profit over 15 years. Had they invested the same amount in the S&P 500, their money could have nearly tripled.

The S&P 500 was at USD 2,485 in 2019—the year they took possession of their flat. By June 2025, it had risen to USD 6,033. Had the couple invested USD 111,740 in the S&P 500 in 2019, it would have grown to USD 271,278.

The couple shared their regret on social media, stating, “There’s a cost to doing nothing, but a bigger cost to doing the wrong thing. This wasn’t just a financial mistake—it was a drain on time, energy, and mental bandwidth.”

Did Hyderabad real estate underperformed?

Despite being in a prime IT corridor, their flat in Hyderabad delivered poor returns, especially, due to currency valuation.

The property also took time to sell, highlighting real estate’s lack of liquidity.

The post serves as a cautionary tale for NRIs. While flats in Hyderabad and other real estate assets may seem like safe bets, they often underperform compared to stocks, especially when currency risks are factored in.