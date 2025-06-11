Real estate in Hyderabad sees dip in carpet area of apartments as loading rises

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a decline in carpet areas and a rise in the loading factor of apartments in the city.

According to a report by real estate services company ANAROCK, the average loading factor has jumped in the first quarter of 2025 in the city.

As per the report, the ‘loading’ factor has been on the rise across top cities due to rising demand for state-of-the-art amenities within housing projects.

What is loading factor?

In residential apartments, the average loading factor is the difference between the super-built-up area and carpet area.

Loading percent = (Super Built-up Area – Carpet Area) ÷ Carpet Area × 100

While RERA now requires developers to mention the total carpet area provided to homebuyers, no law currently limits the loading factor in projects.

Carpet area of apartments in real estate in Hyderabad dips to 62 pc

The data for Q1 2025 shows that 62 percent of the total space homebuyers in Hyderabad pay for is now liveable space, and the remaining 38 percent covers common areas – elevators, lobbies, staircases, clubhouses, amenities, terraces, and so on.

Similar trends are witnessed in other cities. Average apartment “loading” reached 40 percent in Q1 of 2025 among the top seven cities.

Bengaluru has seen the highest percentile jump in average loading over the last seven years. It jumped from 30 percent in 2019 to 41 percent in Q1 2025, the report showed.

Following are the average loading factors in various cities.

Cities 2019 2022 Q1 2025 NCR 31 37 41 MMR 33 39 43 Bengaluru 30 35 41 Pune 32 36 40 Hyderabad 30 33 38 Chennai 30 32 36 Kolkata 30 35 39 Average 31 35 40 Source: ANAROCK

In most cases, buyers across real estate markets including Hyderabad, except in Maharashtra, are unaware of how much they pay towards the overall usable space (carpet area) within their apartments.