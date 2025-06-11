UK student visa holder held at Hyderabad airport for fake degree certificates

Hyderabad: A student who was about to travel to London was detained at Hyderabad airport after immigration officials found that he had obtained his UK student visa using forged educational documents.

The student who is identified as Mohammad Shahabazuddin is from Andhra Pradesh.

Checks at Hyderabad airport found fake documents used for UK student visa

The immigration officials grew suspicious of the academic credentials of the student during routine checks at Hyderabad airport.

Upon verification, they found that his B.Tech certificate from JNTU Hyderabad was counterfeit. When they conducted further verification, it was found that his Intermediate marks memo was also fake.

During investigation, it was also found that the student possessed a fake B.Com degree from Nagarjuna University.

These fake certificates were submitted to secure the UK student visa.

Legal action initiated

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are examining whether others were involved in the document forgery scam.

The incident highlights that the immigration officials at Hyderabad airport have increased vigilance for individuals traveling abroad on various visas including student visas for the UK, US and other countries.

Students are advised to ensure all submitted documents are genuine to avoid legal consequences.