List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to international cities may expand

Hyderabad: The list of direct flights from Hyderabad airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), is set to expand as efforts are underway to establish direct flight connectivity between the city and Japan’s Kitakyushu.

The announcement came as a delegation from Kitakyushu, led by Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi, met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Memorandum of Understanding

On Monday, the Telangana government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kitakyushu to collaborate in areas such as environmental protection, waste management, and recycling.

Mayor Takeuchi’s visit to attend the Telangana Formation Day celebrations follows the chief minister’s visit to Japan in April, during which he toured Kitakyushu and held a meeting with the mayor.

The chief minister stated that the state is forging new global partnerships to undertake innovative projects that will drive sustainable development and future growth.

List of direct flights from Hyderabad to international airports

Though Kitakyushu is set to join as a new destination connected with Hyderabad by direct flight, the following is the list of direct flights from the city to various international airports across the world:

Dubai, UAE

Muscat, Oman

Doha, Qatar

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Sharjah, UAE

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Bahrain

London, UK

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Hong Kong

Frankfurt, Germany

Bangkok, Thailand

Male, Maldives

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

RGIA sets new passenger traffic record

Hyderabad’s RGIA, offering direct flights to various countries, has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, achieving unprecedented milestones in passenger traffic during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The airport recorded a 15.20 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing major metros like Chennai and Kolkata to secure a leading position among India’s top airports.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, RGIA handled a total of 2.13 crore (21.3 million) passengers, with authorities projecting that footfall could cross 3 crore (30 million) in the next fiscal year if current growth trends continue.

Dubai emerged as the top international destination among the list of cities connected by direct flights from Hyderabad airport, with 93,000 monthly passengers, followed by Doha (42,000), Abu Dhabi (38,000), Jeddah (31,000), and Singapore (31,000).