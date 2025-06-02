Visa officer at US Consulate in Hyderabad tests student with technical questions

Hyderabad: A visa officer at the US Consulate in Hyderabad reportedly asked technical questions to a student during an F1 interview.

The interview has triggered discussion on Reddit’s immigration and visa communities.

Details shared on Reddit

Sharing the details of the visa interview which was held on May 30, 2025, the student said that the interview was conducted by a white male officer in his 30s.

He said that the interview began with standard questions related to educational background and university applications. However, soon, the officer began asking technical questions.

As per the post, the officer asked questions related to data structures, machine learning basics, differences between arrays and linked lists, and linear regression.

Student visa rejected by US Consulate in Hyderabad

Despite answering all questions, the visa officer said, “Unfortunately, your visa has been rejected. You’re welcome to reapply.”

Following the outcome of the interview, he asked Reddit users, “If anyone has gone through something similar or has suggestions for improving in my next attempt, I would be really grateful for your insights.”

One user wrote, “Sometimes they’re testing how serious and prepared you are. Maybe they expected stronger technical answers if you’re going into Data Science.”

Another added, “Your project explanation and choice of universities seem fine, but maybe the VO wasn’t convinced about your academic intent.”

While student visa rejections at US Consulate in Hyderabad are common, technical questioning by officers represents a new development.