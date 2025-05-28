Hyderabad students concerned after US Embassy India’s visa warning

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sends many students to the US on F1 visas for master’s programs. However, the US Embassy India’s recent warning is forcing them to reconsider their options.

A few of them are even considering alternative countries for their master’s plans.

What US Embassy in India says

Recently, the US Embassy in India wrote on its X handle that students who drop out, skip classes, or leave their program of study without informing their school will face consequences.

It further said that the students’ visas may be revoked and they may lose eligibility for future US visas.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” it added.

Hyderabad students’ opinions following US visa warning

Following the warning and considering the Trump administration’s policies for students and immigrants, they are considering alternatives such as Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK.

Some of them are even considering other European countries to avoid the rigid visa policy of the US.

On condition of anonymity, a student in Hyderabad who is preparing for IELTS and planning for a master’s program abroad said that he dropped his US plan after seeing the changing policies.

Another person said that he has already decided to apply to Australia instead of the US.

