IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains, thunderstorm till June 4

In view of the forecast, weather department has issued a yellow alert.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2025 11:27 am IST
IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains, thunderstorm
Representational photo of thunderstorm.

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast rains and thunderstorms in various districts of Telangana till June 4.

It has also forecast lightning, squalls etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the forecast weather, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the districts in the state.

As per the weather department, thunderstorms are likely in all districts except Karimnagar and Khammam on Sunday, June 1.

On June 2, all districts except Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Khammam and Kothagudem are likely to receive rains.

All districts except Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Suryapet on June 3 and all districts except Kumaram Bheem, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally and Mulugu on June 4 are going to witness rains and thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad forecast.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast light rains or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds till June 4.

As per the department, the temperature in the city and other districts will remain below 36 degrees Celsius in view of the expected weather conditions.

Yesterday, the lowest maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nagarkurnool. In case of Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda.

